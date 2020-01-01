Legislative Leaders On The Unproductive 2020 Session

...

Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) about the unusual 2020 legislative session.

The 2020 Oregon legislative session officially ended on Sunday. Republican lawmakers walked out Feb. 24, denying their Democratic colleagues the quorum they needed to pass a cap-and-trade bill. The lack of quorum continued through the constitutionally mandated deadline for the end of the session March 8, making it impossible for lawmakers to pass any bills. Only three bills passed both chambers before the walkout. We talk with Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) and House Minority