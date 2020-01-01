Spreaker
Legislative Leaders On The Unproductive 2020 Session

Legislative Leaders On The Unproductive 2020 Session

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 29 days ago
00:00
24:38
News
The 2020 Oregon legislative session officially ended on Sunday. Republican lawmakers walked out Feb. 24, denying their Democratic colleagues the quorum they needed to pass a cap-and-trade bill. The lack of quorum continued through the constitutionally mandated deadline for the end of the session March 8, making it impossible for lawmakers to pass any bills. Only three bills passed both chambers before the walkout. We talk with Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) and House Minority ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,825 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help