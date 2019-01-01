June 4: Architect Brad Cloepfil & Artist Vanessa Renwick At PDX Art Museum, Youth Silent Film + More

...

an architect, but also an artist. A new exhibit at the Portland Art Museum, "Case Work," demonstrates this with over 60 sculptural works that are far from the sterile blueprints or uptight models you might expect. Cloepfil walks us through the exhibit and his globe-trotting buildings, from the Clifford Still Museum in Denver to the Museum of Art and Design in New York to the National Music Center in Calgary to Wieden+Kennedy here in Portland, the building that started it all (thanks to a gig he did designing Saucebox for $2,000 plus a $2,000 bar tab).



Art Glass Moratorium Extended by the State as Glassmakers Struggle to Install Pollution Controls - 11:01



Earlier this year, a study revealed dangerous amounts of heavy metals around Bullseye Glass, whose factory is located near residential areas in SE Portland. Now Governor Kate Brown has extended a moratorium on the processes that require these metals into June, despite impassioned pleas from Bullseye.



International Youth Silent Film Festival Winners Declared - 16:43



Started in Portland, the International Youth Silent Film Festival is a global competition that brings a unique challenge to aspiring filmmakers under 20: create a silent film using bare-bones production resources and one of ten original organ scores. The films are screened in theaters with live musical accompaniment, and regional champions travel to Portland to compete for the global prize on June 8 at the Hollywood Theater (it's open to the public). We speak with festival founder Jon Palanuk and the reigning NW regional winners, brothers Austin and Connor Fitzpatrick, about their incredible CGI noir short.



Vietnam Vet Pulls Together Film, Photos, Memoir and Music in His Quest to Document the War - 25:41



Marc Waszkiewicz is a former US Marine who did three tours in Vietnam, beginning when he was 19. But even though he is now retired, the experience is far from over. While deployed, Waszkiewicz gathered more than 4,000 photographs and hours of 8 millimeter film footage, and has been creating art from this raw material ever since. With a book of photographs, a memoir, and an album of original songs under his belt, he is now in the process of producing a documentary film on the experience.



Vanessa Renwick's Next-Level F---ed Up at the Portland Art Museum - 36:33



Installation and film artist Vanessa Renwick has created a sound and video piece that rapid-fires both a sense of impending disaster and a zen-like acceptance of change. "Next-Level F*cked Up” plays on our fears of environmental, social and cultural change, orphan seal pups and abandoned dog poop bags commingling with Portland gentrification and Hurricane Katrina footage in hodgepodge of horribleness loops — although fret not: it's not all lost. On view at the Portland Art Museum through July 19.



Following A Spiritual Path, Literally - 44:02



Following a medieval tradition, Bend-based writer Ellen Waterston undertook to walk one of the most famous Christian pilgrimage routes in Europe, the Camino de Santiago. Her journey inspired a verse novel, “Via Lactea: A Woman of a Certain Age Walks the Camino,” which has now been adapted into the opera "Via Lactea." Opera Bend will premiere it June 10–12 at the Tower Theater.

