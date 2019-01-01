Spreaker
June 4: Architect Brad Cloepfil & Artist Vanessa Renwick At PDX Art Museum, Youth Silent Film + More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week, State of Wonder's all about the journey: we travel the world with starchitect Brad Cloepfil, meditate on environmental disaster with installation artist Vanessa Renwick, tromp through the war memories of Vietnam vet Mark Waszkiewicz, go on a pilgrimage with writer Ellen Waterston, and more.

Brad Cloepfil Normally Designs Museums; Now He's Featured in One - 1:01

Portland's preeminent living architect, Brad Cloepfil, the founding principal of Allied Works, is not just ... See More

