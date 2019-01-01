Spreaker
June 25: kd lang/Neko Case/Laura Veirs, M Ward, Blind Pilot, Joseph And More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Hey people! It’s summer! Time to hit some shows. And to help you get your calendar arranged, this week we're cranking up the volume on some of the best bands we met in studio sessions this year who happen to have shows in the area, plus a super fancy, exclusive concert premiere.

You can find videos of all these performances at www.opb.org/stateofwonder.

Iconic Supergroup case/lang/veirs Teams Up
Neko Case, k.d. lang and Laura Veirs finished three years of work on a lush, soulful new ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
