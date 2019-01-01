Spreaker
June 18: Peter Sagal, Mary Roach, Darcelle, Lindy West, Big Thief & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Portland Pride Stands Up For Orlando

After the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, leaders of Portland Pride and community members have organized several candlelight vigils, and many artists, arts groups and pride parties are re-configuring their plans to lend their support to the victims of the tragedy. We talk with Don Horn, the founder of Triangle Productions, a theater well-known for producing LGBT plays. Currently, they're sending a percentage of ticket sales for ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
