July 5 2014 - StOW Segment 3: PDA, Modern Kin, Sara Swink

From: OPB's State of Wonder
00:00
14:41
Arts
00:00 PDA: A work of social practice re-interpreting family
04:45 Modern Kin at opbmusic's Stagepass series
10:45 Sara Swink on Oregon Art Beat

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

