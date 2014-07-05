Spreaker
July 5 2014 - StOW Segment 2: Kwame Dawes, Whitelandia, Porch Music

From: OPB's State of Wonder
00:00 Quality time with poet and Professor Kwame Dawes.
06:05 A check-in on the documentary project Whitelandia
11:03 We catch some Porch Music with Third Angle Ensemble

Oregon Public Broadcasting
