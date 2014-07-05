Spreaker
July 5 2014 - StOW Segment 1: Chelsea Cain, Smith Henderson

July 5 2014 - StOW Segment 1: Chelsea Cain, Smith Henderson

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
21:51
Arts
Hope you don't mind us crashing your summer reading list, but we've got two hot ones for you. Chelsea Cain, who's publishing a new novel, One Kick, in August, schools us on surviving summer thrillers.
And we hear from the author of one of the summer's breakout titles, Smith Henderson. His novel, Fourth of July Creek takes on difficult aspects of anti-government obsession, and violence against children. Henderson, who now works at Wieden+Kennedy, talks about an earlier stint ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help