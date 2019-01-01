Spreaker
July 30: Art Road Trip With Disjecta Biennial, the Rock'n Roll Shangri-La of Ceramics and More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week, the vacation comes to you! We've got excellent road trips to some of the most beautiful and inspiring parts of Oregon and the creators who work there. Pack up, grab a bag of sunflower seeds — we're hitting the road.

Veterans Chase Rock 'n' Roll Ceramics And Granite Peaks at the LH Project

There are a lot of reasons to visit Joseph, Oregon, beginning with the spectacular Wallowa Mountains. But for ceramic artists, there’s one very specific reason: a residency ... See More

