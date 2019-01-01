Spreaker
July 23: The Funniest Thing In Portland, With Shelley McLendon

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Portland’s comedy scene is incendiary, and one of the prime movers we have to thank for it is Shelley McLendon. She’s the mastermind behind Bad Reputation Productions, which has staged hilarious adaptations of movies like "Road House" and "The Lost Boys;" she's a member of several of the city’s top sketch groups, including the Aces and the Liberators; and she’s the proprietress of the Siren Theater, a new downtown venue dedicated to sketch comedy, improv and the zanily ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
