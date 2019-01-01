Spreaker
July 2: Sherman Alexie, PDX's Oldest Art Co-Op Displaced, Science of Music & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Dozens Of Artists Displaced After Sale of Troy Laundry Building

For nearly 40 years, dozens of artists have worked out of the historic Troy Laundry Building. It's the oldest cooperative art studio in the city, but now the building has a new owner, and most of the artists who had studios there are searching for new homes. We bring you the latest in the story after talking with artists, real estate developers, and government and city officials.

Writer Sherman Alexie On His First ... See More

