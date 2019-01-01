Spreaker
July 16: Art And Race—Mic Capes & Rasheed Jamal, August Wilson Red Door Project, Arvie Smith & More

July 16: Art And Race—Mic Capes & Rasheed Jamal, August Wilson Red Door Project, Arvie Smith & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 3 years ago
00:00
52:14
Arts
This week on State of Wonder, we’re going to spend the hour exploring how the region’s artists are using their work to process the hurricane of emotions that erupted after last week’s deadly shootings of two African American men in Louisiana and Minnesota, and five policemen in Dallas — although as several of our guests point out, it's nothing new.

What's Race Got To Do With It?

We begin the show at a recent event organized by a group called the Color of Now on Monday night, where ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help