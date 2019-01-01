Spreaker
July 15: The Decemberists as Offa Rex, Tracy K. Smith, Da Vinci Days, Bend Arts Center

July 15: The Decemberists as Offa Rex, Tracy K. Smith, Da Vinci Days, Bend Arts Center

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 2 years ago
00:00
51:40
Arts
A New Collaboration for The Decemberists: Offa Rex

The Decemberists may have finally met their match. The band has been collaborating with British singer Olivia Chaney to reinterpret tradition Scottish, Irish and English songs under the name Offa Rex — a reference to an Anglo-Saxon king. The resulting album, “The Queen of Hearts," comes out July 14 and is produced by local whiz Tucker Martine, and you can see Off Rex perform live July 23 at the Aladdin Theater.

Kinetic Sculpture Racers ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help