July 12 2014 - Segment 3: Wes Anderson's Influences, DEAN!, The Portland Mavericks

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
14:54
Arts
0:15: Luke And Rachel Price perform as DEAN!
2:45: The Portland Mavericks baseball team
3:45: The Movies that made Wes Anderson

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

