July 12 2014 - Segment 2: Photographing America's Tribes and Music from Star Anna & Run On Sentence

July 12 2014 - Segment 2: Photographing America's Tribes and Music from Star Anna & Run On Sentence

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
0:15: Run On Suntence's new music
1:15: Star Anna's broken heart on "Go To Hell"
7:00: Matika Wilbur's project to photograph every Indian tribe

Oregon Public Broadcasting
