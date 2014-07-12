Spreaker
July 12 2014 - Segment 1: Kill Rock Stars Goes Funny, Competitive Gifs, and the Art of Trash

July 12 2014 - Segment 1: Kill Rock Stars Goes Funny, Competitive Gifs, and the Art of Trash

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
23:12
Arts
1:35: Art at the waste transfer station.
4:45: YIX and the art of the competitive gif
12:30: Kill Rock Stars Records adds comedians to roster

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help