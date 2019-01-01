Spreaker
July 1: Authors Maria Semple, Rabih Alameddine and Alexander Chee at Wordstock

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Maria Semple on "Today Will Be Different" - 1:23

The world of Maria Semple's imagination is a glowing place. Her characters rocket off on madcap adventures; they collide at high speed; they teeter on the edge of emotional cliffhangers. Some passages crackle with the comedic snap she honed writing for TV shows like “Arrested Development” and "Mad About You," but at the center of her stories are quiet emotional truths. Semple’s last novel was the "New York ... See More

