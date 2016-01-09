Jan. 9 2016: Bitch Planet, Lily Tomlin, Oregon Story Board, Revolution Hall

...

a new lease on life ... and a new lease!



Comedy legend Lily Tomlin talks about recent projects and her upcoming one-woman show in Portland.



Revolution Hall packs 'em in! The story behind Portland's newest mid-sized venue.

Uppity Women and Then Some...This week's show features trailblazers, plus a couple of lookbacks at stories from last year, with updates on what happened after the tape stopped rolling.Kelly Sue DeConnick and Taki Soma talk about collaborating on this month's special issue of Bitch PlanetLauren Redniss lets us in on her process for the stunning graphic novel-cum-collage book, "Thunder and Lightening".Oregon Story Board - an incubator for creative tech projects - gets