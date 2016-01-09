Spreaker
Jan. 9 2016: Bitch Planet, Lily Tomlin, Oregon Story Board, Revolution Hall

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week's show features trailblazers, plus a couple of lookbacks at stories from last year, with updates on what happened after the tape stopped rolling.

Kelly Sue DeConnick and Taki Soma talk about collaborating on this month's special issue of Bitch Planet

Lauren Redniss lets us in on her process for the stunning graphic novel-cum-collage book, "Thunder and Lightening".

Oregon Story Board - an incubator for creative tech projects - gets ... See More

