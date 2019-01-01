Spreaker
Jan. 6: Lemony Snicket, Maria Bamford, Robert Frank, Artists Repertory Theatre

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week on "State of Wonder," the comedian Maria Bamford on her hit Netflix series, author Daniel Handler on his best-selling "Series of Unfortunate Events" books, and the man who pretty much invented the photography book, Robert Frank.

Hard Times For Artists Repertory Theatre

The year got off to a hard start for Portland’s oldest theater, Artists Repertory. Founded in 1982, the mid-sized company performs high-octane work by hot playwrights, tackling subjects like ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
