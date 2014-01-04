Jan. 4 2014 - FULL SHOW - SEED: Words + Music

...

34:30 Cheryl Strayed & Laura Gibson - "The Truth That Lives There"

35:45 - 48:40Laura Gibson & Cheryl Strayed - "The Fire"

This week State of Wonder presents stories and songs recorded last month at SEED: Words + Music. Curated by Live Wire head writer Courtenay Hameister, this event brought together amazing writers like Cheryl Strayed and Arthur Bradford with musicians Laura Gibson, Matt Sheehy, and more. Artists trade inspirations and perform their new work.03:06 - 06:45Matt Sheehy & Arthur Bradford - "Cold Feet"16:00 - 24:00Courtenay Hameister & Swan Sovereign - "Husky"28:00 -