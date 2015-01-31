Spreaker
Jan. 31, 2015: Rainn Wilson and Backstrom, PNCA, Nick Jaina, Thara Memory, Nancy Ives

Jan. 31, 2015: Rainn Wilson and Backstrom, PNCA, Nick Jaina, Thara Memory, Nancy Ives

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
51:09
Arts
1:18 - We tour PNCA’s new home in the old federal post office building downtown and sit down with President Tom Manley to discuss the college’s modern metamorphosis. These digs will make you want to go back to school!
12:56 - Actor Rainn Wilson and producer Hart Hanson talk about the new Fox TV series "Backstrom:" set in Portland, shot in Vancouver B.C. (Wait, wha—?)
24:11 - Cellist-in-residence Nancy Ives shares music that will lift you up on gloomy days—or help you embrace the ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help