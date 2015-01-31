Jan. 31, 2015: Rainn Wilson and Backstrom, PNCA, Nick Jaina, Thara Memory, Nancy Ives

...

gloom.

30:06 - We revisit artist John Simpkins in his psychedelic monastic retreat in southeast Oregon.

30:39 - Portland musician Nick Jaina stops by the studio to talk about his new novel and play a couple tunes.

44:23 - Grammy-winning trumpeter Thara Memory remembers trying to sit in with jazz great Eddie Harris and ending up drenched in sweat. His story is part of KMHD's awesome oral history series, "A Jazz Life."

47:35 - Bend sets a schedule for it's new cultural tourism fund. Applications are due March 31.

1:18 - We tour PNCA’s new home in the old federal post office building downtown and sit down with President Tom Manley to discuss the college’s modern metamorphosis. These digs will make you want to go back to school!12:56 - Actor Rainn Wilson and producer Hart Hanson talk about the new Fox TV series "Backstrom:" set in Portland, shot in Vancouver B.C. (Wait, wha—?)24:11 - Cellist-in-residence Nancy Ives shares music that will lift you up on gloomy days—or help you embrace the