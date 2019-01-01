Spreaker
Jan. 30: Candidates Forum On Arts And Culture

Jan. 30: Candidates Forum On Arts And Culture

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week we moderated a candidates' forum hosted by the Regional Arts and Culture Council and the Creative Advocacy Coalition. The purpose was to talk with candidates for mayor and council about hot issues like Portland's arts tax, city funding for arts organizations and projects, equity in the arts, affordable artist housing and more.

Here's a breakdown of what we asked them with some highlights.

02:16 What arts and creative work have you checked out over the past two months? ... See More

