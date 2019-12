0:00: Intro

2:00: Author Daniel H. Wilson, who brought us “Robopocalypse,” talks about the launch of his new mobile game, “Mayday! Deep Space!” with collaborator of Nick Lambert from Mountain Machine Studios.

11:00: Pulitzer Prize and PEN/Faulkner Award winner Richard Ford talks about his new book “Let Me Frank With You,” which catches up with his most famous character, Frank Bascombe. We also talk about Ford’s approach to social issues.