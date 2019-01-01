Spreaker
Jan. 28: Chloe Eudaly, Portland Winter Lights Festival, Tony Furtado, Sallie Tisdale

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Mid-winter blues got you down? We've got the remedy for that. Whether its getting outside in the darkest time of year for a European-style light festival, hearing music from one of Portland's premiere Americana stars, or meeting Portland's brand new city commissioner, Chloe Eudaly, this week's show is guaranteed to warm your soul.

Chloe Eudaly on Her Big Step from Indie Bookstore Owner to City Commissioner - 1:23

Chloe Eudaly started work as Portland’s newest commissioner ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
