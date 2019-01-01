Jan. 28: Chloe Eudaly, Portland Winter Lights Festival, Tony Furtado, Sallie Tisdale

...

amid a winter weather event that shut down city offices. In a town wracked by tumultuous gentrification, Eudaly is a single mom, a renter, and an eastsider who beat a much better-funded incumbent. In her first act as Commissioner, Eudaly has put up a proposal requiring landlords to pay relocation costs when tenants are evicted without cause that will go before council on Feb. 2.



The Portland Winter Light Festival Shines Away the S.A.D. - 11:08



You can stay in and be cozy at this time of year; no one would blame you. But the Portland Winter Lights Festival is giving you a reason to head outside on Feb. 1–4. Now in its second year, the fest fills Portland's waterfront between OMSI and the Zidell Yards with flashing drones, epics projections, other crazy light art and free events to celebrate the spirit of winter and the warmth of community.



What It Takes to Design an Iconic Album Cover - 17:32



So much goes into the making of a great record, but sometimes it’s the album art that bumps a great record into the realm of the iconic. Think about the collection of famous faces on the front of the Beatles “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band” or that baby bobbing in the pool on the cover of Nirvana’s "Nevermind," or that very trippy prism on Pink Floyd’s "Dark Side of the Moon." Portland is home to many artists, and opbmusic welcomed two innovative designers, Orion Landau of the indie metal record label Relapse and Aaron Draplin of Draplin Design Company, into the studio to chat about their careers and which album covers inspire them.



PDX Jazz Brings Music and Art to the Classroom - 24:54



How do you get kids to understand a musical form that has no rules, no walls? Art can help. Volunteers with PDX Jazz have spent the winter fanning out in metro-area schools, playing music for kids and talking to them about jazz history. Teachers like Katie Robinson at Boise-Eliot/Humboldt then work with the kids on designing jazz album covers. All the students’ work will be part of a Feb. 7 art show at the Ace Hotel's event space, The Cleaners, in Portland.



Douglas County Voters Grapple with their Vote to Close the Libraries - 28:39



As a kid, do you remember trips to the library? Story time? Or maybe you stop by as an adult to get books and movies or use the computers. Douglas County readers will no longer have that option. In the November election, they failed to pass a measure that would create a special taxing district to fund the libraries, and now all of the branches of the Douglas County Library System, centered around Roseburg, will close by the end of May.



Live Music from Americana Chameleon Tony Furtado - 34:46



Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tony Furtado is an Americana chameleon. He effortlessly shifts between bluegrass, folk, blues, old time, and rock sounds. It’s a fascinating career arc that was beautifully captured in his most recent release, a live album called “Cider House Sessions” recorded at Portland’s Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider.



Writer Sallie Tisdale on Mining the Deeply Personal - 40:31



The Portland writer Sallie Tisdale is one of Oregon’s true literary treasures. She’s the author of eight books, including “Talk Dirty to Me” and “Stepping Westward,” but she is first and foremost an essayist — someone who can make art out of her process of trying to make sense of the world. Her latest book, "Violation," is a collection of essays that she wrote over the past three decades.

