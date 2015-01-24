Spreaker
Jan. 24, 2015: Miranda July, Richard Blanco, Christopher Hitchens, Intel's futurist, p:ear

Jan. 24, 2015: Miranda July, Richard Blanco, Christopher Hitchens, Intel's futurist, p:ear

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
51:11
Arts
1:21: Poet Richard Blanco talks about writing a poem for Presidential Obama's second inauguration, and how sexual identity and heritage inform his writing process.
10:00: Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas burn it up for an opbmusic studio session.
14:38: Miranda July talks about writing her first novel, and other recent projects.
30:10: p:ear bring stories of street kids, kids on the edge, and transitional youth to the stage in a Fertile Ground festival performance.
35:19: We listen to ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help