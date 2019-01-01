Spreaker
Jan. 23: From Space Ships to Parking Meters, UX Design With Guest Curator Elena Moon

This week we welcome user experience (UX) designer Elena Moon as our guest curator. She has this fantastic way of explaining what works and why, and she’s going to lead us through her own work and the designed world, from parking meters to space ships.

User Experience 101 - 00:00
We kick off with a quick primer on UX. Whether you’re talking about everyday objects or brand new apps, solid design is anything but accidental. Elena explains why some brands stand out. Take Uber, for example. ... See More

