Jan. 18 2014 - FULL SHOW: Theaters, Diversity, Gerard Schwarz, White Bird, DIY Kids, Glena the movie

From: OPB's State of Wonder
We're all over issues in performing arts this week. Be sure to look for the long version of our interview with Maestro Gerard Schwarz, coming soon....

02:40 - 06:15 NYT outs Bacon triptych owner
06:20 - 08:00 Glena the Movie
08:15 - 14:00 DIY Kids
15:45 - 18:40 OCT's Charlotte's Web
18:45 - 21:50 PCS's Chinglish
22:00 - 26:00 Profile Theatre's Eyes for Consuela
26:05 - 31:05 August Wilson's Red Door Project PEAC
32:20 - 32:40 This week's music: Arturo

Oregon Public Broadcasting
