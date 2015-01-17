Spreaker
Jan. 17, 2015: Michael Chabon, Sleater-Kinney, Decemberists, My Own Private Idaho, Frank McCourt

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0:00: Intro
1:15: We preview releases by two of Portland’s biggest bands: Sleater-Kinney and theDecemberists.
9:20: Hand2Mouth Theater workshops their follow-up to Gus Van Sant’s “My Own Private Idaho” for the Fertile Ground Festival.
17:25: Michael Chabon talks about his novels, as well as his recent ventures into film and comics writing.
35:25: Christopher Kirkley checks back in now that his Tuareg homage to “Purple Rain” is set to premier at the Hollywood Theater.
40:50: Japanese tattoo ... See More

