Jan. 16: PDX Musicians Remember David Bowie, Beat Connection, Ibrahim Moustafa & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week on State of Wonder: Oregonians mourn the death of a legend (including some who shared his stage), a Portland artist helps reboot DC Comics’ Dr. Fate, and a blind but colorful painter in Wallowa County.

The Many Lives of Davie Bowie
David Bowie’s decades of recording, filmmaking and trendsetting led many to feel he was super-human, immortal, even alien. Of course, he was all too human, dying this week at age 69 after an 18-month struggle with cancer. The outpouring of love and grief ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
