Introducing The 'Think Out Loud' Quarantine Book Club

...

about a colony planet quarantined because of a deadly virus that changes everything about how people there live.

One tried and true way to pass the time when you’re alone indoors is to read a book.Think Out Loud is starting an on-air book club so we can spend time alone...together. We’ve chosen a book by a Pacific Northwest author that seems to have some resonance with the particular moment we’re living through right now. And we hope you all will read it with us, and then call in to talk about the book with us and the author, Nicola Griffith. Her book, 'Ammonite,' is a science fiction novel