Introducing The 'Think Out Loud' Quarantine Book Club

weeks. Nicola Griffith lives in Seattle. She wrote the book we've chosen, 'Ammonite,' along with a number of others.

One tried and true way to pass the time when you’re alone indoors is to read a book. We thought perhaps we could try an experiment with our listeners that would allow us to spend time alone … together. We’d like to try to host a sort of on-air book club. We’ve chosen a book by a Pacific Northwest author that seems to have some resonance with the particular moment we’re living through right now. And we hope you all will read it with us, and then call in to talk about the book with us in a few