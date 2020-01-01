Immigrant Farmworkers Continue To Work During Pandemic

...

keep farmworkers safe and healthy.

Immigrant farmworkers are considered essential employees and are continuing to work during the coronavirus pandemic. But working and living conditions for many mean it’s difficult to take preventative measures like social distancing and quarantining when sick. We hear from OPB reporter Monica Samayoa about her reporting on farmworkers in Oregon impacted by the pandemic. And Dr. Laura Bylerly, medical director for the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Clinic, tells us how the clinic is working to