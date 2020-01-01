Spreaker
How To Bike & Run Safely Right Now

With gyms temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, the best way for many people to exercise is to run or bike around their neighborhoods. But those activities come with their own set of questions: Should cyclists and runners wear masks? What is a safe distance from others when you’re moving quickly and breathing hard? We dig into current best practices for running and biking with Jonathan Maus, editor and publisher of Bike Portland, and Aubri Juhasz, a runner and a producer for NPR’s “All ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
