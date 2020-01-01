Spreaker
How Is The Pandemic Affecting Oregon’s Communities Of Color?

From: Think Out Loud
There are still a lot of unanswered questions about how COVID-19 is affecting communities of color in Oregon. The data we have shows that the state’s Hispanic population has been disproportionately represented in the numbers of confirmed cases of the virus. Nearly a third of the people who have tested positive in Oregon have been identified as Hispanic, but race and ethnicity data was unavailable in 10% of the reported cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Another 25% marked “other” ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
