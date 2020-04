Idaho was one of the last states to have a confirmed COVID-19 case, but the rate went up quickly. The Idaho Statesman newspaper reports that despite a relatively high infection rate, the testing numbers were slow to keep up, especially compared with other western states. Testing has improved now, and Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order is set to expire this Wednesday. We talk with Idaho Statesman reporter Chadd Cripe about how Idaho is weathering the pandemic.