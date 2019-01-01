Haley Heyndrickx | Grammy-Nominated Pianist Randy Porter | Blossom and Ripley Snell | Cartographer Dave Imus | Hunter Noack

...

both ON the map and OFF. One remarkable guy, living outside Eugene, Orego, is one of the country’s foremost cartographers. We’ll hear how he shares his vision of the world through handmade maps. Plus, a pianist throws his grand piano onto a trailer to play across Eastern Oregon and back again.

Fill up the cooler and buckle up! We are getting you all set up for your weekend summer road trip — lots of great music to keep you moving, including pillow talk with the R&B singer Blossom and MC Ripley Snell. They’ll invite us inside the dreamy world they created for their new EP. We've also got a session with one of our favorite breakout acts of 2018, singer-songwriter Haley Heyndrickx — luminous, wise, and winsome. And we’ll tell some stories about how we get where we’re going,