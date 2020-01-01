Spreaker
Halal Grocery Owner Provides Food Boxes During Ramadan

From: Think Out Loud
Immigrants and refugees are more likely to work in the service sector jobs devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. During the month of Ramadan, many are in need of food and supplies. Omar Hashi, who owns the Hashi Halal Market in Northeast Portland, is stepping up to help. In a partnership with the city of Portland and Lutheran Community Services, he’s delivering culturally specific food boxes to people in the refugee community. We talk with Hashi and Mahad Hassan, refugee wellness coordinator ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
