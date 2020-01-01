Spreaker
Governor Issues Executive Order After Oregonians Fail At Social Distancing Over The Weekend

From: Think Out Loud
Last Friday the Governor called for all Oregonians to “stay home, stay healthy.” But it appears that the combination of spring break and beautiful weather this weekend inspired many people to leave their homes. In response, some coastal communities have closed hotels and short term residences. And all state parks will close today. OPB’s Dirk VanderHart fills us in on the latest orders from the Governor. And Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer tells us about the decisions they made this weekend ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
