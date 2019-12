...

Who better to be snowed in with than the cats & kittens of Pendleton? We spent six wintery days smack in the middle of Umatilla County's amazing creative community. Here are some of the people we met.00:22Oregon East Symphony08:44Your Questions re: classical09:22JD Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys17:28Banjo maker Verne Marr24:57Jenny Morgan's paper cuts30:37Rivoli Theater Restoration39:00Hamley's Art42:25Dakota Brown48:00painter Arlen Clark51:30Crow's