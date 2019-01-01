Spreaker
Finding Grace in Disgrace - Artist Antonio Martorel

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Eminent Puerto Rican artist discusses his show at Linfield College. Themes of rain and deluge took on a horrific resonance after Hurricane Maria hit, weeks before opening.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
