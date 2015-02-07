Spreaker
Feb 7, 2015: Pander Bros, Nicky Finney, Portland Opera To Go, Madonna Comix, Opbmusic From Tennis

From: OPB's State of Wonder
00:00
34:21
Arts
This week, works in translation, from printmakers to Rossini. Things get flipped on their head with surprising results....

1:04 - The Pander Brothers talk to Oregon Art Beat about their eye-popping visual style, and crossing genres to follow the action.
5:30 - opbmusic brings us music and conversation with husband-and-wife indie pop duo Tennis.
8:40 - Documentary filmmaker Brian Lindstrom's new film, “Mothering Inside,” follows women incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in ... See More

