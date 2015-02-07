Feb 7, 2015: Pander Bros, Nicky Finney, Portland Opera To Go, Madonna Comix, Opbmusic From Tennis

...

Wilsonville.

11:10 - Madonna Comix is a series of arresting prints based off poems with names like "Madonna Bomb" and "Madonna of the Cigarettes" at Augen Gallery.

16:24 - At Start-Up Week, Natives Who Code seeks to help Native youth break into the tech industry.

20:56 - We listen back to poet Nikky Finney at Portland Arts and Lectures.

27:26 - Portland Opera takes the show on the road with an ambitious, bi-lingual production of Barber of Seville.

This week, works in translation, from printmakers to Rossini. Things get flipped on their head with surprising results....1:04 - The Pander Brothers talk to Oregon Art Beat about their eye-popping visual style, and crossing genres to follow the action.5:30 - opbmusic brings us music and conversation with husband-and-wife indie pop duo Tennis.8:40 - Documentary filmmaker Brian Lindstrom's new film, “Mothering Inside,” follows women incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in