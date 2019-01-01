Feb. 6: Director Todd Haynes on 'Carol' and Bowie, Craft Museum To Close, Portland Biennial & More

...

Disjecta Announces the Portland2016 Artists - 5:22

Curator Michelle Grabner announced the names of almost 40 top shelf contemporary artists who will be featured in Disjecta's Portland2016 biennial this summer (see the full list). Among them: the sculptor and conceptual artist Tannaz Farsi, who is the subject of a gorgeous Oregon Art Beat profile this week.



Todd Haynes on "Carol" and Bowie - 9:07

One of Portland's brightest cinematic minds talks about his new Oscar-nominated film, "Carol," and reflects on the loss of David Bowie, who inspired Haynes glam rock film "Velvet Goldmine." You can hear the full conversation on Think Out Loud.



Randy Gragg in Conversation with Kengo Kuma - 21:20

Say hello to our new guest columnist: We loved reading Randy Gragg as the editor-in-chief in "Portland Monthly" and at his long-time post as architecture critic at the "Oregonian." Randy now directs the John Yeon Center for Architecture and the Landscape at the U of O. We're kicking off a year-long series with Randy, beginning with the renovation of Portland's Japanese Garden by one of the top names in international architecture, Kengo Kuma.

Pacific Northwest College of Art is folding Oregon's 79-year-old Museum of Contemporary Craft into a new Center for Contemporary Art and Culture, laying off most employees, and selling the building.