Spreaker
Feb. 6: Director Todd Haynes on 'Carol' and Bowie, Craft Museum To Close, Portland Biennial & More

Feb. 6: Director Todd Haynes on 'Carol' and Bowie, Craft Museum To Close, Portland Biennial & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 3 years ago
00:00
33:21
Arts
It's pledge week, people! Of course we're putting out the good china: one of the season's most sumptuous films, a new way to look at a Portland icon, and the unveiling of the Portland 2016 Biennial artists.

Portland's Second Largest Art Museum to Close - 1:14
Pacific Northwest College of Art is folding Oregon's 79-year-old Museum of Contemporary Craft into a new Center for Contemporary Art and Culture, laying off most employees, and selling the building. We hear some ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help