Feb. 4: Hollywood Theatre Opens at PDX Airport, Black Film Fest, Arvo Pärt Fest & Immigrant Artists

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week on State of Wonder, immerse yourself in a sonic wonderland of Arvo Pärt's music, catch a short film at the airport and hear from local artists about their experience as refugees.

Iraqi Artist Farooq Hassan On Painting and War - 1:06

President Donald Trump’s new travel ban has implications for scores of artists, whether they’re doing a residency, in contention for an Oscar, or running from a war. For nearly 40 years, the painter Farooq Hassan showed work in museums all over the ... See More

