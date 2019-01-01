Feb. 27: Stela Comics, Harrow County, Rucka & Le Guin On Harper Lee, Deep Sea Diver, Bullseye Glass

...

5:51 Harrow County

Portland comic artist Tyler Crook and writer Cullen Bunn are the dark masterminds behind "Harrow County," a beautiful new comic series that tells the story of Emmy, a teenage girl growing up in a small Southern town with a spiritual connection to the deceased town witch. The graphic novel collecting Harrow County’s first year, “Countless Haints,” was just nominated for a Bram Stoker Award, and there's a TV adaptation in the works. Read more.



15:47 Harper Lee Remembered

Author Harper Lee passed away last week, just a few months short of her 90th birthday. Her novel "To Kill A Mockingbird" moved millions of readers, and the recent follow up "Go Set a Watchman" set off a sea of controversy. Portland writers Greg Rucka and Ursula Le Guin spoke to us about her impact on their own work.



22:17 Mayoral Jules Bailey and Ted Wheeler on What Makes for a Well Designed City

Columnist-in-residence Randy Gragg decided to go for a walk with two of Portland's mayoral candidates, Jules Bailey and Ted Wheeler. The topic of focus was urban design and planning, a hot button issue in town. The candidates chose the neighborhood and Randy dug in to find out how they'd approach development in these areas if they were elected as mayor. What videos of the candidates responses, as well as a slide show of buildings they loved (and hated).



37:35 Deep Sea Diver

Seattle-based Deep Sea Diver has been making deeply personal music for years now, but their most recent album, "Secrets," may be their most personal release yet. It explores the relationship between singer-guitarist Jessica Dobson and her husband, drummer Peter Mansen. Watch their opbmusic Stagepass Concert.



43:08 The Global Reach of Bullseye Glass

A follow-up on the controversy coming out of Portland's glass plants, Bullseye and Uroboros. The companies have suspended production of certain color glasses following the discovery that the surrounding areas were showing high levels of heavy metals. The impact of this production freeze has been felt around the world. We spoke to artists in Australia and Denmark as well as Bullseye CEO Dan Schwoerer.



(photo credit - Tyler Crook)

