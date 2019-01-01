Spreaker
Feb. 27: Stela Comics, Harrow County, Rucka & Le Guin On Harper Lee, Deep Sea Diver, Bullseye Glass

From: OPB's State of Wonder
We are up to our eyeballs this week in Interesting.

00:58 Stēla Comics
Digital comics are big business. Sales in 2014 topped $100 million dollars — and that was before Amazon acquired the main online marketplace Comixology last year. But have you ever tried reading a digital comic book? It's not easy. Which is why the start-up Stēla is developing brand new titles written and drawn to be read on a smart phone, and instead of charging per issue, they're offering it as a monthly ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
