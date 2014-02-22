Spreaker
Feb. 22 2014 FULL SHOW: Rebecca Gates, music revenue, art fairs, Peter Walters

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
53:00
Arts
Not so easy keeping up with this week’s guest curator, Rebecca Gates. But fun? You bet.

01:44Say hello to Rebecca Gates
04:00Musicians and Revenue
23:50Cruising the Art Fairs with Oregon gallerists
36:50Peter Walters profile
46:05Sonic Art

