Feb. 20: Black Violin, OBT Choreographers James Canfield & Nico Fonte, Irene Taylor Brodsky & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
The arts news is coming in size XL this week.

Glass Houses
In Southeast Portland, residents continue to reel from news that they've been exposed to unhealthy levels of heavy metals in the air. As we reported last week, environmental regulators admitted they didn't know how much cadmium and arsenic were coming out of the Bullseye Glass facility. That is, until experimental testing using moss revealed this pollution hot spot. A lot of people have been asking how environmental rules ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
