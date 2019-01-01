Spreaker
Feb. 18: Damien Lillard's Rap Career, RAC's Grammy Win, 1939 Ensemble & More

Feb. 18: Damien Lillard's Rap Career, RAC's Grammy Win, 1939 Ensemble & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 2 years ago
00:00
51:56
Arts
This week on "State of Wonder," the Blazer talks about his side-gig as a rapper, Portland's indie remix pioneer brings home the win, Portland Community Media gets an update and more.

Eugene Opera Hits the Pause Button - 1:25

This week the Eugene Opera faced the music with a public meeting about its finances. Taking into account staff and office costs, the Eugene Opera needs $230,000 to stay alive through the end of the fiscal year this summer and has suspended the rest of its ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help