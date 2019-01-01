Spreaker
Feb. 17: How Can Portland Save Space For Artists?

Feb. 17: How Can Portland Save Space For Artists?

From: OPB's State of Wonder
The squeeze on Portland's real estate market has sent artists scampering for affordable space. On Feb. 28, Portland city leaders will bring a year's worth of research to bear with two dozen recommendations aimed at preserving the arts spaces that remain and clearing a path for the studios, galleries and venues of tomorrow. We’re going to spend this hour looking at those recommendations and getting some innovative ideas that are not in the plan.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
