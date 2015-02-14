Spreaker
Feb 14, 2015: Guest Curator Matt Fleeger of KMHD on Jazz

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week: it's Confessions of the Reluctant Jazz Guy.

Our pal Matt Fleeger of KMHD Jazz Radio turns us on to some new artists and talks about how jazz as a meta-genre — a way to better understand many forms of music.

11:10 - We’ll talk about jazz past, present and future with bassist Chuck Israels, drummer Chris Brown and drummer Tim DuRoche.
24:40 - Matt shares some of the bands he's most excited about right now, including Coco Columbia and Grammies.
30:30 - Record producer Tucker ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
