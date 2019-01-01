Spreaker
Feb. 13: Pussy Riot, Diana Nyad & Cheryl Strayed, RAC's Grammy-Nominated Remix & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 3 years ago
00:00
50:34
Arts
We are all feeling positively giddy because of everyone sending their nickles and dimes during pledge week. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU.

Portland's Brittle Glass House
One of the world’s top makers of art glass is reeling after revelations that its plant in Southeast Portland has been emitting vastly more cadmium and arsenic than previously known. Bullseye Glass suspended production of some products this week, and a second Portland-based glass-maker, Uroboros, followed suit. ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
