Feb. 13: Pussy Riot, Diana Nyad & Cheryl Strayed, RAC's Grammy-Nominated Remix & More

Earthfix's Cassandra Profita fills us in, and we talk with some of the artists who use Bullseye.



Master of the Stone Mosaic - 11:50

Jeffrey Bale is a designer and stone artist whose mosaics will keep you gazing at the ground for hours. His dizzying and intricate spirals and organic patterns have attracted high-end clientele and rave reviews from the New York Times and reams of landscape design publications. Bale lives in Portland and is the subject of an Oregon Art Beat profile this week.



How Do You Make a Grammy-Nominated Remix? 15:55

Portlander Andre Allen Anjos, who works under the name RAC, is up for a Grammy for Best Remixed Recording for his work on "Say My Name" by Odesza. He has become the go-to guy for remixing indie bands, from The Shins to Foster the People, as well as mega artists like U2, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, and he hopscotches the globe performing his own music and DJ massive parties. But what exactly does it take to make a Grammy-winning remix? Anjos takes us into the studio to show us how he takes songs apart and puts them back together again.



Pussy Riot Ruffles Portland's Feathers - 25:40

The Russian art-punk outfit Pussy Riot have become international activists after staging demonstrations against Russia's totalitarian government under President Vladimir Putin. This week, they visited Portland for a talk moderated by Storm Large and OPB's John Sepulvado. Sepulvado tells us how it went.



The Eugene Symphony Turns 50 with Three World Premieres - 33:05

The Eugene Symphony has a reputation for programming challenging works, but the symphony is pushing itself to a new level for its 50th anniversary with three new commissions by world class composers, including the University of Oregon's composition department chair, Robert Kyr.



Diana Nyad & Cheryl Strayed - 39:54

A few minutes with two of the fiercest ladies you’ll ever meet: Diana Nyad and Cheryl Strayed. They shared a stage at Wordstock last November. Nyad had just released her memoir, "Find A Way," about swimming from Cuba to Florida. She was the first person to do it without a shark cage, and she pulled this off at the ripe and wonderful age of 64. And Strayed, of course, is the local author who became a household name with the release of her book "Wild," about her solo hike along the Pacific Crest Trail. Bringing these two together on stage produced combustion of the highest order, not to mention some harmonies on a Neil Young classic.

One of the world's top makers of art glass is reeling after revelations that its plant in Southeast Portland has been emitting vastly more cadmium and arsenic than previously known. Bullseye Glass suspended production of some products this week, and a second Portland-based glass-maker, Uroboros, followed suit.