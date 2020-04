It's been about a month since flood waters receded in eastern Oregon, but the recovery is ongoing. On Monday, the legislative emergency board approved $11.5 million for flood relief. We hear what things look like on the ground from two residents whose homes were flooded -- Brent Hall and Harley Hauck. We also hear from Kat Brigham, chair of the board of trustees for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and Umatilla County’s emergency manager, Tom Roberts.